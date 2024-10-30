YouTube Music introduces 'Speed Dial' feature for quick access to favourite tracks- All details

Google has rolled out a new feature called Speed Dial for YouTube Music, aimed at providing users with swift access to their preferred and frequently played songs. This update enhances the previous Listen Again menu, offering a more streamlined experience. Originally announced in 2023, the feature is now accessible to all users.

YouTube Music Speed Dial Feature: Convenient Access to Frequently Played Songs

The Speed Dial feature is located in the Home section of the YouTube Music app. It displays the top nine songs users have listened to, with an option to swipe and view nine additional tracks. These selections derive from listening history and the songs users have marked as favourites.

Also read: iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here's everything you need to know

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Unlike the earlier Listen Again feature, which presented songs in a list or card format, requiring multiple swipes to access additional tracks, Speed Dial simplified the interface. It showcases more songs on a single screen, allowing for easier navigation.

Currently, the Speed Dial feature is available globally on the YouTube Music app for both Android and iOS devices. However, Google has not provided information regarding its availability on the web version of the service.

Also read: Is YouTube hiding view counts, upload dates on the homepage? Company responds to media report

User Interface Improvements Enhance Usability

In addition to the Speed Dial feature, the YouTube Music app has undergone some user interface updates. The three-dotted menu options have been resized to enhance usability, particularly on larger screens, facilitating one-handed navigation. Other UI elements have also seen minor updates, including a quick option for connecting to external speakers.

Also read: 5 best travel-friendly gaming laptops in India

While these user interface refinements may not be as significant as the introduction of Speed Dial, they contribute to the ongoing enhancements of the YouTube Music app. The combination of these updates and the affordability of YouTube Premium has contributed to YouTube Music's growing popularity as it competes with services like Spotify.