YouTube’s auto dubbing tool now supports Hindi, French, Spanish, and more languages for creators

YouTube’s new auto-dubbing feature now supports multiple languages, making it easier for creators to reach global audiences by automatically translating videos with just a click.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 16:33 IST
YouTube has expanded its auto-dubbing tool, allowing creators to easily translate videos into multiple languages. (Unsplash)

YouTube has launched a new feature that allows creators to automatically dub videos from English into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Similarly, videos in these languages can be dubbed into English. This tool, which is designed to enhance the reach of content globally, is currently available to YouTube Partner Program members, primarily those who produce educational or informational content. YouTube plans to extend this feature to other types of creators soon.

How the Auto-Dubbing Tool Works for Creators

To use the auto-dubbing tool, creators simply need to upload their videos as usual. YouTube's system will detect the language and automatically generate dubbed versions of the video. These dubbed videos can be found in the language section of YouTube Studio. Creators have the option to preview the dubbed content to ensure it matches their original message. They can also choose to un-publish or delete any version they find unsuitable.

How Viewers Access Dubbed Content

When a video is dubbed using this feature, it will be marked as “auto-dubbed,” providing transparency. Viewers will have the ability to switch between different language tracks, similar to streaming platforms like Netflix or Prime Video. To access the dubbed versions, viewers can click on the gear icon and select an "Audio Track" option. Additionally, if the video has multiple dubbed versions, viewers will see an "Auto-dubbed" section in the video description.

The auto-dubbing tool, previously known as Aloud, was in a limited testing phase, with dubbing only available between English and Spanish or Portuguese. With this latest update, YouTube expands the tool's capabilities, allowing more creators to dub their videos into additional languages, thus expanding their global audience.

The process is entirely automated, meaning creators don't need to manually adjust the dubbing. YouTube's AI technology handles everything, ensuring dubbed videos are available in multiple languages without additional effort from creators. While YouTube has shared examples of accurate voice tonality matching the original speaker, it acknowledges that the technology is still in development and might not always be flawless.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 16:33 IST
