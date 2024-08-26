 Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days

Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days

Zomato now lets users schedule food orders up to two days in advance. The feature is live in seven major Indian cities, with more to come.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 14:04 IST
Icon
Top 5 Smart Home Tips: Smart plugs, sensors, appliances for modern homes
Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days
1/6 In the quest for a futuristic, energy-efficient home, today's smart devices pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. While the ultimate vision may still be on the horizon, the increasing sophistication of smart home communication protocols brings us closer to that dream. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Utilise Smart Plugs:  Harness the power of smart plugs to effortlessly trim your energy usage. These devices not only convert your conventional appliances into smart ones but also provide a convenient solution to remotely manage energy consumption. Whether dimming lights during holidays or shutting off forgotten devices, smart plugs offer seamless control, with some models like the Eve Energy plug even monitoring energy usage for informed decisions. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Employ Smart Sensors: Embrace the efficiency of smart sensors to revolutionise your energy management. Whether activating devices on room entry or regulating air quality with automated fans and purifiers, smart sensors offer versatile solutions. With a plethora of sensor options compatible with various smart home ecosystems, addressing concerns such as water wastage with devices like the Moen Flo smart water leak detector is within reach. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Switch to Smart Bulbs and Lights: Illuminate your home intelligently with smart lights and bulbs, enabling direct control via your smartphone or smart speaker. While offering convenience, it's essential to note their constant power consumption akin to standby devices. (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Invest in Smart Appliances: Unlock the potential of energy-conscious smart appliances, despite the initial investment. Brands like Samsung offer a range of innovative features alongside high energy efficiency, from recipe-assisting fridges to display-laden washing machines, promising significant long-term gains. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 Regulate with Smart Thermostats: Though more complex to install, smart thermostats offer substantial energy savings. With remote control capabilities, they enable efficient heating and cooling management, potentially reducing wasted energy by up to 8%. This translates to significant cost savings and enhanced comfort, particularly for those with fluctuating schedules or extended absences from home. (Pexels)
Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days
icon View all Images
Zomato now lets users schedule food orders up to two days in advance in seven cities. (@deepigoyal)

Zomato has unveiled a new feature that enables customers to schedule their orders up to two days in advance. Announced by founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, this service is now available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Service Available at Select Restaurants

The order scheduling feature can be used for orders exceeding Rs. 1,000 at about 13,000 restaurants within these cities. Goyal explained that the restaurants were chosen based on their reliable stock levels and consistent kitchen preparation times.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
40% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Expansion Plans in the Works

In a social media post, Goyal noted that the selected cities were chosen due to the historical reliability of these restaurants in maintaining high dish availability and consistent preparation times. He also mentioned plans to extend this feature to more cities and restaurants, regardless of order value.

The announcement has received positive feedback from users on X. One user praised the feature, stating, "Always thought this was one pretty critical feature missing in an otherwise great app. Thanks! Have been a Gold member and extensive user since I can remember. Best wishes."  Another added, "This is why I have been more loyal to Zomato than to any other app! Zomato is in itself, GOLD." A third user highlighted its usefulness, saying, "On days when the cook is on leave, I can schedule my lunch before leaving for work, helping me avoid forgetting to order due to meetings."

Also read: Apple's next big move could involve making robots that wash utensils and do laundry, report says

Closure of Previous Service

Deepinder Goyal emphasised the benefit of planning meals more effectively by placing orders in advance, assuring timely delivery. He also shared plans to broaden the service's reach, aiming to include all orders and expand to additional cities and restaurants.

Also read: Reddit takes on Meta and Google by using ads based on topics — Not your data

This update follows Zomato's recent decision to discontinue its intercity food delivery service, Zomato Legends. The service, designed to offer food from across the country, was shut down due to a lack of market fit, as noted by Goyal in an X post.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 14:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works check out best valorant crosshair codes and know how to set them up this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone ringtones written by grammy winning musician- know if you are using the similar ringtones death of the sun! know horrific way our sun will die how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window bitcoin scam: fraudulent cryptocurrency platform africrypt owners raees, ameer cajee vanish
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets