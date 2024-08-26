Zomato’s new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days

Zomato has unveiled a new feature that enables customers to schedule their orders up to two days in advance. Announced by founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, this service is now available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Service Available at Select Restaurants

The order scheduling feature can be used for orders exceeding Rs. 1,000 at about 13,000 restaurants within these cities. Goyal explained that the restaurants were chosen based on their reliable stock levels and consistent kitchen preparation times.

Expansion Plans in the Works

In a social media post, Goyal noted that the selected cities were chosen due to the historical reliability of these restaurants in maintaining high dish availability and consistent preparation times. He also mentioned plans to extend this feature to more cities and restaurants, regardless of order value.

The announcement has received positive feedback from users on X. One user praised the feature, stating, "Always thought this was one pretty critical feature missing in an otherwise great app. Thanks! Have been a Gold member and extensive user since I can remember. Best wishes." Another added, "This is why I have been more loyal to Zomato than to any other app! Zomato is in itself, GOLD." A third user highlighted its usefulness, saying, "On days when the cook is on leave, I can schedule my lunch before leaving for work, helping me avoid forgetting to order due to meetings."

Closure of Previous Service

Deepinder Goyal emphasised the benefit of planning meals more effectively by placing orders in advance, assuring timely delivery. He also shared plans to broaden the service's reach, aiming to include all orders and expand to additional cities and restaurants.

This update follows Zomato's recent decision to discontinue its intercity food delivery service, Zomato Legends. The service, designed to offer food from across the country, was shut down due to a lack of market fit, as noted by Goyal in an X post.