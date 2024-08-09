Zuckerberg aims to end Meta’s dependency on Apple: Here’s how the tech billionaire plans to do it

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta is planning to revamp the company's vision and objectives. While speaking to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg hinted at his company's new trajectory.

In the past few years, Zuckerberg has attempted to reinvent Meta's position as a key player in the metaverse and artificial intelligence spaces while distancing the company from its image as a social media giant. The rebranding of Facebook to Meta in 2021 underscored this new direction.

However, Meta has been putting more effort into developing AI than into the metaverse. The company, worth $1.3 trillion, is now racing against Alphabet's Google and Microsoft's OpenAI in the quest to create better AI models. Meta's decision to open-source LLaMA, its latest AI technology for Meta AI chatbots, enables developers to utilise it for creating chatbots and training AI models free of cost.

According to Zuckerberg, this is a powerful step that Meta is taking as a counter to companies that limit users to proprietary software. Zuckerberg has drawn inspiration from Google's successful open-source strategy for Android during the mobile era.

Why Meta wants to end reliance on Apple

Zuckerberg believes that dependence on platforms such as Apple's iOS not only has monetary impacts and other restrictions but also limits creativity.

"There are all these analyses that we've done where we would be a lot more profitable, and our business would be bigger, if we hadn't faced all these random taxes or rules that the mobile platforms have imposed on us," Zuckerberg expressed.

"But honestly, that's not the big thing that bothered me. It was how it limited our creativity to build the best things that we could imagine. It's somewhat soul-crushing to build something that you think is going to be good and then just get told by Apple that you can't ship it because they want to put us in a box because they view us as competitive," he shared.

Zuckerberg aims to take over the next generation of technological platforms, encompassing operating systems for creating smart glasses, AI assistants, and virtual reality headsets.

Meta is making significant investments in the AI space while leaving its progress in the metaverse behind. It remains to be seen whether the substantial investments in AI development will yield fruitful results. Regardless of these concerns, Zuckerberg feels that taking this risk is important because it is crucial for Meta to lead the artificial intelligence space for the coming decade and beyond.



