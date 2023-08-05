 Tecno Camon 17 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Tecno Phones Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 17 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 17 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
TecnoCamon17_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
TecnoCamon17_FrontCamera_16MP
TecnoCamon17_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35866/heroimage/143591-v4-tecno-camon-17-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoCamon17_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35866/heroimage/143591-v4-tecno-camon-17-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoCamon17_4
TecnoCamon17_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
TecnoCamon17_FrontCamera_16MP"
TecnoCamon17_Ram_6GB"
TecnoCamon17_3"
TecnoCamon17_4"
Key Specs
₹11,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹11,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Tecno Phones Prices in India

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 110 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 110 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno Camon 17 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Flash, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • 02h 43m 18s
Camera
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F1.79
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
Design
  • 202 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • 164.5 mm
  • Frost Sliver, Magnet Black, Spruce Green
  • 76.5 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 395 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 500 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • 82 %
  • 87.39 %
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
General
  • July 26, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • HiOS
  • Camon 17
  • Yes
  • Tecno
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • 24.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Tecno Camon 17 FAQs

What is the price of the Tecno Camon 17 in India?

Tecno Camon 17 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Camon 17?

How many colors are available in Tecno Camon 17?

What is the Tecno Camon 17 Battery Capacity?

Is Tecno Camon 17 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Tecno Camon 17