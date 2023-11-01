 Tecno Camon 19 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Camon 19

Tecno Camon 19 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 19 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 19 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹15,000
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
Tecno Camon 19 Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Camon 19 in India is Rs. 15,000.  At Amazon, the Tecno Camon 19 can be purchased for Rs. ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Camon 19 in India is Rs. 15,000.  At Amazon, the Tecno Camon 19 can be purchased for Rs. 14,999.  This is the Tecno Camon 19 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White and Geometric Green.

TECNO Spark 10 5G

TECNO Spark 10 5G (Meta Blue, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | Ultra Clear 50MP Superior Rear Camera| Dimensity 6020 7nm Powerful 5G Processor
₹15,999 ₹13,999
TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G (Silver Fantasy, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)| Segment 1st 68W Ultra Fast Charging | India's 1st Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface | 50MP AI Dual Camera | 6.78”FHD+ Dot-in Display
₹19,999 ₹14,999
TECNO Camon 20

TECNO Camon 20 (Art Edition, 8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | 64MP RGBW Rear Camera|6.67 FHD+ Big AMOLED with in-Display Fingerprint Sensor
₹17,999 ₹15,999
Tecno Camon 19 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 792 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 18W: 60 % in 60 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 166.63 mm
  • 8.3 mm
  • 74.37 mm
  • 198 grams Below
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
  • Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Geometric Green
Display
  • 88.74 %
  • 20.5:9
  • 94.26 %
  • 395 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 500 nits
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v12
  • July 23, 2022 (Official)
  • Tecno
  • HiOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G85
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
Mobiles Videos

Icon
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Tecno Camon 19 News

Icon
Check Amazon sale 2023 deals on Tecno smartphones.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Amazing discounts on Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Spark 10, more
07 Oct 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
04 Sep 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price
02 Mar 2023
Tecno Pop 7 Pro
Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more
16 Feb 2023
Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Tecno Pop 5 LTE cheaper by Rs. 3200; Grab it for just Rs. 5799; Price drops by 36%
11 Oct 2022
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian
Colour changing Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian phone works like magic; check price, specs
17 Sep 2022
Mobiles News

    Tecno Camon 19