 Tecno Camon I Sky Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Tecno Mobile Tecno Camon I Sky

Tecno Camon I Sky

Tecno Camon I Sky is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,370 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6739 Processor , 3050 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon I Sky from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon I Sky now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
TecnoCamonISky_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
TecnoCamonISky_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoCamonISky_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32428/heroimage/126733-v4-tecno-camon-i-sky-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoCamonISky_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32428/heroimage/126733-v4-tecno-camon-i-sky-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoCamonISky_4
1/5 TecnoCamonISky_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
2/5 TecnoCamonISky_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/5 TecnoCamonISky_Ram_2GB"
4/5 TecnoCamonISky_3"
View all Images 5/5 TecnoCamonISky_4"
Key Specs
₹10,370
16 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
MediaTek MT6739
13 MP
8 MP
3050 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Tecno Camon I Sky Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Camon I Sky in India is Rs. 10,370.  This is the Tecno Camon I Sky base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Camon I Sky in India is Rs. 10,370.  This is the Tecno Camon I Sky base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black and Champagne Gold.

Tecno Camon I Sky

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Champagne Gold
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Tecno Camon I Sky Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3050 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • MediaTek MT6739
  • 8 MP
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3050 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Midnight Black, Champagne Gold
  • 147.5 mm
  • 137 grams
  • 8.3 mm
  • 70.8 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 197 ppi
  • 73.4 %
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Tecno
  • April 17, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6739
  • 64 bit
  • 2 GB
  • PowerVR GE8100
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Tecno
Icon
Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black and White
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 12,590
₹13,999
Buy Now
Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Cool Green
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Dark Illusion, Silver Fantasy
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Tecno Camon 20 Premier
(8 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Dark Welkin, Serenity Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 29,998
₹41,999
Buy Now
Tecno Mobiles Icon
Tecno Camon I Sky Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 64GB
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold, Red
Add to compare
₹ 8,990
Check Details
Hi Tech Air A6
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

Icon
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Tecno Camon I Sky News

Icon
Check Amazon sale 2023 deals on Tecno smartphones.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Amazing discounts on Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Spark 10, more
07 Oct 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
04 Sep 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price
02 Mar 2023
Tecno Pop 7 Pro
Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more
16 Feb 2023
Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Tecno Pop 5 LTE cheaper by Rs. 3200; Grab it for just Rs. 5799; Price drops by 36%
11 Oct 2022
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian
Colour changing Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian phone works like magic; check price, specs
17 Sep 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Tecno Camon I Sky