 Tecno Camon I4 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon I4

    Tecno Camon I4

    Tecno Camon I4 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,799 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon I4 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon I4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,799
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,799
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    3500 mAh
    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Camon I4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Quad LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 75.8 mm
    • Midnight Black, Aqua Blue
    • 156.9 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 271 ppi
    • 80.27 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    General
    • March 25, 2019 (Official)
    • Tecno
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Camon i4
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8300
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 25 GB
    Tecno Camon I4