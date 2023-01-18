Tecno Phantom X2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Stardust Grey
Tecno Phantom X2 5G Stardust Grey (8GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor | Dual Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP RGBW Camera
₹39,999
₹51,999
Tecno Phantom X2 price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Tecno Phantom X2 is Rs.39,999 on amazon.in.
