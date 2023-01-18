 Tecno Phantom X2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Phantom X2

    Tecno Phantom X2 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    256 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    5160 mAh
    Android v12
    Add to compare
    ₹ 39,999 M.R.P. ₹51,999
    Tecno Phantom X2 Price in India

    Tecno Phantom X2 price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Tecno Phantom X2 is Rs.39,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Phantom X2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Super, 45W: 54 % in 20 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5160 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.5
    • F1.65
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 72.6 mm
    • 164.6 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 210 grams
    • Stardust Gray, Moonlight Silver
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 93.42 %
    • 387 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • HiOS
    • Tecno
    • Phantom X2
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 2, 2023 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G710 MC10
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 64MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Tecno Phantom X2