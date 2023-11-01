Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Tecno Phantom X3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Tecno Phantom X3 Pro (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5500 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) General Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

