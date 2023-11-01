 Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Phantom X3 Pro

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
TecnoPhantomX3Pro_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
1/1 TecnoPhantomX3Pro_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
Key Specs
₹52,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
64 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
32 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990.  This is the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990.  This is the Tecno Phantom X3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Tecno Phantom X3 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 5500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 386 ppi
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
General
  • Tecno
  • Android v13
  • December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 12 GB
  • Mali-G710 MC10
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 512 GB
    Tecno Phantom X3 Pro