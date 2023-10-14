Tecno Phantom X4 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom X4 Pro Tecno Phantom X4 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹54,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 16 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom X4 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Phantom X4 Pro in India is Rs. 54,990. This is the Tecno Phantom X4 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom X4 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP

Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 380 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) General Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Tecno Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11

RAM 16 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

