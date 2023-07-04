 Tecno Pova 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Pova 128GB

Tecno Pova 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹11,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Tecno Pova 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 6000 mAh
  • 02h 02m 48s
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F1.85
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
Design
  • 77.5 mm
  • Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, Speed Purple
  • 9.4 mm
  • 215.5 grams
  • 171.2 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1640 pixels
  • 82.88 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 90.4 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 20.5:9
  • 263 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Tecno
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Pova 128GB
  • December 11, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.039 W/kg, Body: 1.145 W/kg
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 19.0 s
  • 12 nm
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G80
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Tecno Pova 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Tecno Pova 128Gb in India?

Tecno Pova 128Gb price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Pova 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Tecno Pova 128Gb?

What is the Tecno Pova 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Tecno Pova 128Gb Waterproof?

