 Tecno Pova 3 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Pova 3 128GB

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova 3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova 3 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37865/heroimage/151363-v3-tecno-pova-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37865/images/Design/151363-v3-tecno-pova-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37865/images/Design/151363-v3-tecno-pova-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37865/images/Design/151363-v3-tecno-pova-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37865/images/Design/151363-v3-tecno-pova-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    128 GB
    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    7000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    128 GB
    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    7000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,899 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Buy Now

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB Price in India

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of Tecno Pova 3 128GB is Rs.12,899 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of Tecno Pova 3 128GB is Rs.12,899 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Pova 3 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    • 7000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 7000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 33W: 50 % in 40 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.6
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Tech Silver, Eco Black, Electric Blue
    • 230 grams
    • 173.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 78.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.43 %
    • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 389 ppi
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    General
    • HiOS
    • June 27, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Pova 3 128GB
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G88
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 26.0 s
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tecno Pova 3 128gb