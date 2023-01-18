Tecno Pova 3 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Pova 3 128GB Tecno Pova 3 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova 3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova 3 128GB now with free delivery.