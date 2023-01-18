Tecno Spark 8c 4gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark 8C Magnet Black
Tecno Spark 8C Magnet Black (3GB RAM,64GB Storage) | Upto 6GB RAM | 13MP Dual Camera
₹7,599
₹10,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM is Rs.7,599 on amazon.in.
Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM is Rs.7,599 on amazon.in.