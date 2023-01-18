 Tecno Spark 8c 4gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM

    Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37338/heroimage/149961-v1-tecno-spark-8c-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37338/images/Design/149961-v1-tecno-spark-8c-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37338/images/Design/149961-v1-tecno-spark-8c-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37338/images/Design/149961-v1-tecno-spark-8c-4gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM Price in India

    Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 8C 4GB RAM is Rs.7,599 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 8c 4gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Grey
    • 8.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 193 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 480 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 89.3 %
    • 267 ppi
    • 84.12 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • Spark 8C 4GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Android Go
    • March 30, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • 12 nm
    • Unisoc T606
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Tecno Spark 8c 4gb Ram