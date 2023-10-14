Tecno Spark 9c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 9C Tecno Spark 9C is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 9C Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Spark 9C in India is Rs. 9,990. This is the Tecno Spark 9C base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 9c Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio P35

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 263 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v11

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Tecno Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS Performance Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 3 GB

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio P35

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

