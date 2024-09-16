Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series launched in India at starting price of ₹24999; Check offers, key features and more
Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India. The series features two new models available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes.
This series includes two models: a 43-inch version and a 55-inch version. The latest models aim to enhance home entertainment with updated technology, better audio, and improved connectivity options. Here's a detailed look at the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series, including its price and features.
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K Series: Specifications and Features
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series features an HDR display. The 55-inch model includes a 30W speaker system, while the 43-inch model has 24W speakers. Both models are powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, supporting better performance for gaming and streaming.
The TVs come with Fire TV integration, providing access to over 12,000 apps and popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. The interface is designed to be user-friendly and includes Alexa voice control for convenience.
For connectivity, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast. These features allow users to connect external devices such as speakers or headphones. The TVs are also compatible with Alexa-enabled smart appliances, allowing users to control their smart devices through voice commands.
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K: Price and Availability in India
The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K Series 43-inch model is priced starting at Rs. 24,999, while the 55-inch version is available for Rs. 35,999. Moreover, If you have an ICICI bank card then you can grab an instant 10 percent discount, which means it will reduce the effective price of the 43-inch model to just Rs. 23,499. These new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K Series Smart TVs will be available for purchase starting September 18, 2024, on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official website.
