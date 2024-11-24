Latest Tech News TV TV News YouTube music and games recap 2024: Discover your music character and gaming highlights of the year

YouTube music and games recap 2024: Discover your music character and gaming highlights of the year

Curious about your musical journey this year? YouTube Music's 2024 Recap is here to reveal your top tracks, artists, and even your unique "Music Character."

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Nov 24 2024, 16:00 IST
YouTube Music 2024 Recap is here, offering personalised insights into your music preferences and top tracks. (Pexels)

As 2024 comes to a close, YouTube is introducing its much-awaited year-in-review feature for music and gaming enthusiasts. Following the trend set by platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music now lets users dive into a personalised recap of their musical journey for the year. Whether you've spent hours streaming your favourite tunes or discovering new podcasts, the YouTube Music 2024 Recap offers an interactive way to reflect on your top tracks, artists, and even your unique “Music Character.”

The "Music Character" feature, a key highlight of this year's recap, categorises listeners based on their listening habits and musical preferences throughout 2024. Users can find out if they're "30% Chill, 40% Energetic" or perhaps “The Riser” for those who lean toward upbeat tracks like pop and electronic dance music. It's a fun and engaging way to see how your taste in music evolves over time.

Here's how you can access your YouTube Music 2024 Recap:

1. Open the YouTube Music app on your mobile device.

2. Look for the banner that says “2024 Recap is here” below the Speed Dial section.

3. Alternatively, tap on your profile icon and select “Your Recap.”

4. Click “Get your recap” to begin your personalized experience.

5. View your stats in a story-like format that showcases your “Music Character,” top tracks, artists, and more.

The 2024 recap brings new features such as podcast listening stats from both video and audio-only podcasts. It also integrates with Google Photos, creating personalized photo albums to match your favorite songs of the year. Beyond just your listening habits, you'll see your total listening minutes, the number of tracks played, top artists, and the overall mood of your musical year.

To access the 2024 recap, users must have listened to at least 10 hours of music throughout the year. It is available exclusively through the mobile app for both Android and iOS users. However, audio playback during the recap stories is a feature reserved for YouTube Premium members. You can also share your recap on social media or create a playlist based on your favorite tracks.

Don't forget the Gaming Recap

In addition to music, YouTube is rolling out its 2024 gaming recap. To access it, head to the YouTube app, tap the compass icon, and select the “Gaming” option from the left column. This will show you how much time you spent watching gaming content, the number of videos you watched, and how many creators you followed.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 16:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets