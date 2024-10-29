 Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price | Tv Reviews
Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price

Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price

Looking for a TV upgrade? The Haier M95E Mini LED series offers advanced features like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and much more. Let's explore its features and see if it lives up to the hype in our review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 08:05 IST
Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
Haier M95E Mini LED TV series is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,55,990 on Haier's official site. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

Is your TV losing its luster? The Haier M95E Mini-LED series aims to elevate your viewing experience with cutting-edge technology. As the third-largest consumer electronics manufacturer in India, Haier has introduced exciting new line of televisions, available in both 65”-inch and 75”-inch models. I had the chance to dive into the 65-inch variant, and it has quickly become a staple in my entertainment setup.

The Haier M95E Mini-LED TV, priced at Rs. 1,55,990 on Haier's official site, boasts impressive features like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, MEMC 144Hz, Dolby Atmos, and Harman/Kardon-tuned sound. With HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, it aims to deliver top-notch action cum gaming performance. But is Haier M95E Mini-LED TV worth the investment? Is it's cost-effectiveness enough to sway buyers away from the likes of Samsung and Sony, who have similar offerings at affordable prices? I used the Haier M95E Mini-LED TV for some time as my primary device to binge-watch content, and here's how it fared.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Haier M95E Mini LED TV Review: Design and Connectivity Features

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
Haier M95E Mini LED TV gets a 2.1-channel speaker system positioned below the screen, resembling a built-in soundbar. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)
image caption
Haier M95E Mini LED TV gets a 2.1-channel speaker system positioned below the screen, resembling a built-in soundbar. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

The Haier M95E Mini LED TV stands out with a sleek, minimalist design that fits seamlessly into various living room styles. Its nearly bezel-less display allows for an immersive viewing experience, ensuring that the screen captures your full attention. It features a stable metal base that supports the screen's weight while enhancing and balancing its visual presence.

The M95E Mini LED TV gets a 2.1-channel speaker system positioned below the screen, resembling a built-in soundbar. This speaker bar carries the Haier branding and certifications such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and sound engineered by Harman/Kardon.

When it comes to connectivity, the M95E is fully equipped for today's digital demands. It includes a LAN port, two USB-A ports, and four HDMI ports (one eARC, two supporting 4K@60Hz, and one supporting 4K@120Hz), Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless audio connections, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet access. Additional ports for satellite, cable, and AV-IN connections are located on the back, which also houses built-in woofers. This TV not only delivers performance but also fits seamlessly into various interior designs.

It's visually appealing design seamlessly integrates into various interior styles, making it a versatile addition to any home entertainment setup.

Also read: Ultrahuman Ring Air review: Sleek device for uninterrupted health tracking

Haier M95E Mini LED TV Review: Display

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV utilizes QD-Mini LED technology, which combines quantum dots with Mini LED backlighting. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV utilizes QD-Mini LED technology, which combines quantum dots with Mini LED backlighting. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

While unboxing the Haier M95E Mini LED TV, I immediately felt excited about its immersive display capabilities. The Haier M95E Mini LED TV takes a bold step into the world of advanced display technology with its QD-Mini LED setup. This TV utilizes QD-Mini LED technology, which combines quantum dots with Mini LED backlighting. The result? An impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits, that ensures I see vibrant, lifelike visuals even in brightly lit rooms.

At its core, the M95E employs MiniLED backlight technology. This innovative approach uses thousands of small LEDs which provide precise control over brightness and contrast. I put the M95E through its paces with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ support, ensuring optimal dynamic range and colour accuracy. While testing it with some 8K videos on YouTube and binge-watching some shows on Amazon Prime in 4K settings, It handled colour accuracy well, making scenes pop without losing their natural feel, whether it was a dimly lit evening shot or a sunlit landscape.

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
The local dimming feature, equipped with 576 dimming zones, allowed the M95E to display rich contrasts. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The local dimming feature, equipped with 576 dimming zones, allowed the M95E to display rich contrasts. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) kept every detail sharp and clear. The combination of Mini-LED backlighting and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits resulted in a captivating viewing experience. The local dimming feature, equipped with 576 dimming zones, allowed the M95E to display rich contrasts. This made scenes with deep shadows and bright highlights appear more natural, enhancing the impact of HDR content.

The TV produced lifelike colours thanks to its wide colour gamut and HDR capabilities. I watched Rom-Coms and high-octane blockbusters like "Deadpool and Wolverine," "The Boys," and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." Each viewing session left me impressed by the visual quality. During season 2 of "Rings of Power," the battle scenes featuring Adar's siege of the elvish city Eregion were particularly engaging, with natural colours even in the darker scenes. Throughout my binge-watching, I experienced no hiccups.

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
The Haier M95E Mini-LED TV is equipped with TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which helps reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Haier M95E Mini-LED TV is equipped with TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which helps reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Haier M95E Mini-LED TV also offers various picture modes, including standard, sport, movies, game, and energy-saving options. By default, it arrived in energy-saving mode, and in some instances, I've noticed a significant difference when switching between modes.

Also read: iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations

Another useful feature was the TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which reduces eye strain, a benefit for long viewing sessions or for families that might keep the TV on for extended hours. Whether watching late-night movies or gaming, this feature provides a noticeable difference in comfort.

On the other hand, TV's 144Hz refresh rate ensured smooth motion, making it ideal for gaming and fast-paced content. As a fan of WWE, I appreciated how well it delivered during matches. I also played games like "Asphalt 9" and "Mario." With features like Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the M95E provided a responsive and lag-free gaming experience.

In short, my time with the Haier M95E Mini LED TV proved rewarding and it stands out for its impressive display capabilities. Its combination of advanced display technology and versatile features made it a valuable addition to my entertainment setup. Whether watching movies, playing games, or enjoying video songs, this TV consistently delivered an impressive viewing experience.

Haier M95E Mini LED TV Review: Sound Quality

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
Haier M95E Mini-LED TV has a Harman Kardon-tuned speaker system comprising a 2.1-channel subwoofer system with 60W audio output. The speakers support Dolby Atmos and DBX-TV Audio. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Haier M95E Mini-LED TV has a Harman Kardon-tuned speaker system comprising a 2.1-channel subwoofer system with 60W audio output. The speakers support Dolby Atmos and DBX-TV Audio. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Haier M95E Mini LED TV impresses not only with its stunning visuals but also with its exceptional audio performance. Designed with a 2.1 channel audio system powered by Harman Kardon, this TV offers an immersive sound experience that elevates your entertainment.

The built-in subwoofer delivers robust bass, ensuring every explosion in your favourite action film resonates deeply. Coupled with Dolby Atmos integration, the M95E creates a rich 3D surround sound that pulls you into the action, making even casual YouTube sessions feels cinematic.

Haier employs dbx-tv technology to fine-tune the audio output, optimising sound for various content types. This feature guarantees a balanced listening experience, with innovations like Total Volume and Total Surround controlling loudness spikes and enhancing dialogue clarity. Whether you're binge-watching the latest series or enjoying your favourite playlist, the M95E's audio capabilities provide a standout experience that complements its impressive visual quality.

Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under 5,000

Haier M95E Mini LED TV Review: Remote Design and Features

Haier M95E Series Mini LED TV review
Haier M95E Mini LED TV's remote is powered by solar or light energy. For added convenience, it also features a Type-C charging port. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Haier M95E Mini LED TV's remote is powered by solar or light energy. For added convenience, it also features a Type-C charging port. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Haier M95E Mini LED TV's remote control stands out from typical designs, offering an innovative approach to usability. Unlike conventional remotes, this one does not require batteries; instead, it harnesses solar or light energy for power. A Type-C charging port provides additional convenience, ensuring users can easily recharge the remote.

This remote also features hands-free voice control powered by Google Assistant, allowing users to navigate menus, search for content, and manage smart home devices with voice commands. Users can even turn off the TV using voice commands which enhance the overall user experience.

However, one notable concern arises with the remote's size and button layout. While the remote feels lightweight and comfortable, the buttons are positioned closely together. This design poses challenges when using the remote in low-light conditions, as accidental presses of the wrong button can disrupt viewing sessions.

Also read: Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet

Verdict

The Haier M95E Mini LED TV makes a compelling case for premium home entertainment, boasting advanced features like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, hand free remote, all for a price of Rs. 1,55,990. Its exceptional visual quality, enhanced by Mini LED technology and robust sound from Harman Kardon, elevates your viewing experience, making it an attractive option for cinephiles and gamers alike.

However, those on a tighter budget might consider alternatives from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony etc., which offer similar features at competitive prices. Ultimately, the Haier M95E shines in delivering a top-tier experience, making it a worthy consideration for those ready to invest in a premium TV.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 07:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets