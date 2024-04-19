 Ulefone Armor 24 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
UlefoneArmor24_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
UlefoneArmor24_FrontCamera_16MP
Release date : 19 Apr 2024

Ulefone Armor 24

Ulefone Armor 24 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 50,000 in India with 64 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 22000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ulefone Armor 24 from HT Tech. Buy Ulefone Armor 24 now with free delivery.
Black
256 GB
Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

22000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 64 MP

Ulefone Armor 24 Price in India

The starting price for the Ulefone Armor 24 in India is Rs. 50,000.  This is the Ulefone Armor 24 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Ulefone Armor 24

Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Ulefone Armor 24 Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Battery

    22000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 64 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G96

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 66W: 100 % in 130 minutes

  • Capacity

    22000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 1300 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Colours

    Black

  • Waterproof

    Yes, IP68, IP69K

  • Height

    181.2 mm

  • Thickness

    27 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    87 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    69.35 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 720x480 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    Ulefone

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Launch Date

    April 19, 2024 (Official)

  • Sensor

    IMX686, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.89, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)64 MP

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 720x480 @ 30 fps 2560x1440 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Custom Watermark Filters

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G96

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
