Vivo S1 Prime Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo S1 Prime Vivo S1 Prime is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo S1 Prime Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)

Battery 4500 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)

Pixel Density 413 ppi General Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Adreno 610

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Fabrication 11 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

