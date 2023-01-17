Vivo V5s Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V5s Vivo V5s is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V5s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V5s now with free delivery.