Vivo V5s Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V5s
Vivo V5s (Matte Black)
₹21,000
₹22,000
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Vivo V5s price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V5s is Rs.21,000 on amazon.in.
Vivo V5s price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V5s is Rs.21,000 on amazon.in.