 Vivo V5s Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V5s

    Vivo V5s

    Vivo V5s is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V5s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V5s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30614/heroimage/115786-v2-vivo-v5s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30614/images/Design/115786-v2-vivo-v5s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30614/images/Design/115786-v2-vivo-v5s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30614/images/Design/115786-v2-vivo-v5s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30614/images/Design/115786-v2-vivo-v5s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,990
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    20 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,990
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 21,000 M.R.P. ₹22,000
    Buy Now

    Vivo V5s Price in India

    Vivo V5s price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V5s is Rs.21,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V5s price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V5s is Rs.21,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V5s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 20 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • Exmor RS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    Design
    • Crown Gold, Matte Black, Energetic Blue
    • 154 grams
    • 153.8 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 7.5 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 71.65 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • May 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • V5s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Head: 0.599 W/kg, Body: 0.798 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 53.2 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo V5s