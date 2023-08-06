 Vivo V7 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo V7

Vivo V7 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V7 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V7 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹18,990
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
24 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
See full specifications
Vivo V7 Price in India

Vivo V7 price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V7 is Rs.16,990 on amazon.in.

Vivo V7 price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo V7 is Rs.16,990 on amazon.in.


Vivo V7 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Soft light flash
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Energetic Blue
  • 149.3 mm
  • 72.8 mm
  • 139 grams
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 18:9
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass
  • 77.14 %
  • Yes
  • 282 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
  • Vivo X20
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • No
  • V7
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • November 24, 2017 (Official)
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 0.935 W/kg, Body: 0.665 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 4 GB
  • Adreno 506
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • WPS, UC Browser, Amazon, Saavn, UC News, Flipkart
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 21.7 GB
  • 32 GB
Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

