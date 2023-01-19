 Vivo X60 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo X60 Pro

    Vivo X60 Pro

    Vivo X60 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X60 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X60 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹49,900
    256 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
    32 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Vivo X60 Pro Summary

    Vivo X60 Pro was launched in the early part of 2021. It's a flagship smartphone having 3D Curved Ultra O Screen and it packs an AG Glass having satin finish. It possesses Zeiss Optics for powerful shots with gimbal stabilisation 2.0 system and a decent battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11.1 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo X60 Pro. The smartphone is around 7.69mm thick and weighs around 179g. It comes in two colour variants: Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black.

    Price

    The Vivo X60 Pro's lone model with 12+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 49,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo X60 Pro has an internal storage of 256GB, equipped with UFS 3.1 Flash storage technology.

    Display

    The Vivo X60 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC processor in the Vivo X60 Pro is based on a 7nm fabrication technology. With a maximum frequency of 3.2GHz, it boasts a tri-cluster octa-core design and comes with an Adreno 650 GPU inbuilt.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo X60 Pro, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary camera with f/1.48 aperture, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.46 aperture. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 48MP, PANO, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, AR Stickers, Super Moon, DOC, Astro, Pro Sports and Long-Exposure are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X60 Pro.

    Battery

    The Vivo X60 Pro comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21, Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 11 are amongst Vivo X60 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X60 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, In-display Fingerprint sensor, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-x60-pro-price-in-india-100868%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/x60pro

    Vivo X60 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4200 mAh
    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 33W
    • 4200 mAh
    • 01h 09m 39s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2.45
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.48
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue
    • 179 grams
    • 73.2 mm
    • 7.5 mm
    • 158.5 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.55 %
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    • 19.8:9
    • 398 ppi
    • 92.7 %
    • AMOLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 25, 2021 (Official)
    • X60 Pro
    • vivo
    • Android v11
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 0.53 W/kg, Body: 0.81 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 13.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 650
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Vivo X60 Pro