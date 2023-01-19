Vivo X60 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Vivo X60 Pro Summary

Vivo X60 Pro was launched in the early part of 2021. It's a flagship smartphone having 3D Curved Ultra O Screen and it packs an AG Glass having satin finish. It possesses Zeiss Optics for powerful shots with gimbal stabilisation 2.0 system and a decent battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11.1 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo X60 Pro. The smartphone is around 7.69mm thick and weighs around 179g. It comes in two colour variants: Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black.



Price



The Vivo X60 Pro's lone model with 12+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 49,990.



Storage



The Vivo X60 Pro has an internal storage of 256GB, equipped with UFS 3.1 Flash storage technology.



Display



The Vivo X60 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC processor in the Vivo X60 Pro is based on a 7nm fabrication technology. With a maximum frequency of 3.2GHz, it boasts a tri-cluster octa-core design and comes with an Adreno 650 GPU inbuilt.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo X60 Pro, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary camera with f/1.48 aperture, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.46 aperture. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 48MP, PANO, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, AR Stickers, Super Moon, DOC, Astro, Pro Sports and Long-Exposure are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X60 Pro.



Battery



The Vivo X60 Pro comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21, Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 11 are amongst Vivo X60 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X60 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, In-display Fingerprint sensor, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



Reference-



https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-x60-pro-price-in-india-100868%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/x60pro