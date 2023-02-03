 Vivo X90 5g Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo X90 5G

Vivo X90 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 42,390 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4810 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X90 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X90 5G now with free delivery.
Expected Release Date: 03 February 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37710/heroimage/150882-v3-vivo-x90-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37710/images/Design/150882-v3-vivo-x90-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37710/images/Design/150882-v3-vivo-x90-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37710/images/Design/150882-v3-vivo-x90-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹42,390 (speculated)
128 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
32 MP
4810 mAh
Android v13
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 213 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo X90 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4810 mAh
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 120W: 50 % in 8 minutes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4810 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F2.45
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Laser autofocus
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • F1.75
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Single
Design
  • 164.1 mm
  • 74.4 mm
  • Black, Blue, Red
  • 196 grams
  • 8.4 mm
Display
  • 90.9 %
  • 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • 453 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1300 nits
  • 93.53 %
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 3, 2023 (Expected)
  • vivo
  • Android v13
  • Origin OS
  • Yes
  • X90 5G
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Immortalis-G715 MC11
  • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • LPDDR5
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • No
