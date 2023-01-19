 Vivo Y21 2021 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y21 2021 128GB

    Vivo Y21 2021 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y21 2021 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y21 2021 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    128 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Vivo Y21 2021 128GB Price in India

    Vivo Y21 2021 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,490. The lowest price of Vivo Y21 2021 128GB is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y21 2021 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 182 grams
    • Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
    • 76 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 81.99 %
    • 20:9
    • 89 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 19, 2021 (Official)
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • Y21 2021 128GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.86 W/kg, Body: 0.94 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Vivo Y21 2021 128gb