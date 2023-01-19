 Vivo Y21t Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y21T

    Vivo Y21T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y21T from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y21T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Vivo Y21T Price in India

    Vivo Y21T price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y21T is Rs.13,145 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y21t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Pearl White, Midnight Blue
    • 8 mm
    • 182 grams
    • 164.2 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 401 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 90.60 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.76 %
    General
    • Android v11
    • Y21T
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • January 3, 2022 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.24 W/kg, Body: 0.73 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Vivo Y21t