Vivo Y33s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y33s Vivo Y33s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y33s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y33s now with free delivery.