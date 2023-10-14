Vivo Y50s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y50s Vivo Y50s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 880 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 880 Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y50s Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y50s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Vivo Y50s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y50s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Vivo Y50s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y50s (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo Y50s Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 880

Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 4500 mAh Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 403 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 1, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Custom UI Funtouch OS Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A77 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G76 MP5

Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 880

Fabrication 8 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

