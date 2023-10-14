Vivo Y52a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y52A Vivo Y52A is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹16,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y52a Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 400 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date October 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Custom UI ColorOS

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Adreno 610

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Fabrication 11 nm

RAM 6 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

