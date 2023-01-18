 Vivo Y66 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y66

    Vivo Y66 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y66 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y66 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,500
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Vivo Y66 Price in India

    Vivo Y66 price in India starts at Rs.15,500. The lowest price of Vivo Y66 is Rs.13,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y66 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • Crown Gold, Matte Black
    • 155 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • 153.8 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 71.65 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • March 20, 2017 (Official)
    • Y66
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 505
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Vivo Cloud, WPS
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 24.7 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo Y66