 Vivo Y69 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y69

    Vivo Y69

    Vivo Y69 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 14,370 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y69 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y69 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,370
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Vivo Y69 Price in India

    Vivo Y69 price in India starts at Rs.14,370. The lowest price of Vivo Y69 is Rs.13,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y69 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 154.6 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 7.7 mm
    • Matte Black, Champagne Gold
    • 162.8 grams
    • 75.7 mm
    Display
    • 16:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 71.09 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Y69
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • August 31, 2017 (Official)
    • vivo
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.212 W/kg, Body: 1.31 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Facebook, WhatsApp, WPS, UC Browser, Amazon, Saavn, V-Appstore
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 22.5 GB
    Vivo Y69