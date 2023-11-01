Vivo Y75t Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y75T Vivo Y75T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,990 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Vivo Y75t Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP

Battery 7000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 7000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 258 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) General Brand vivo

Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC3

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

