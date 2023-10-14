Vivo Y77s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y77s Vivo Y77s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y77s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Battery 4800 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 80W

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4800 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 16 MP f/2, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand) 93.13 % General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

