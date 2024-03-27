 Vivo Y78t - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo Y78T

Vivo Y78T is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,590 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 27 March 2024
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y78T Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y78T in India is Rs. 12,590.  This is the Vivo Y78T base model with 8 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y78T in India is Rs. 12,590.  This is the Vivo Y78T base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Snow White and Mountain Green.

Vivo Y78t Full Specifications

