 Vivo Y95 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y95

    Vivo Y95 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y95 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y95 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Vivo Y95 price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y95 is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y95 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 4030 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4030 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • Starry Night, Nebula Purple
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75 mm
    • 155.1 mm
    • 163.5 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 88.6 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 82.6 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • Y95
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 25, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.09 W/kg, Body: 0.32 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 505
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • UC Browser, WPS Office, Newspoint, Amazon, PhonePe , Paytm
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 53 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Vivo Y95