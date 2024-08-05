 Colourful Apple Watch made using plastic, designed for kids, could be in the works - What we know | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Colourful Apple Watch made using plastic, designed for kids, could be in the works - What we know

Colourful Apple Watch made using plastic, designed for kids, could be in the works - What we know

Apple could be working to create a child-friendly Apple Watch model, and it may come in vibrant colourways. Here's are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 10:31 IST
Apple Watch For Your Kids
Apple Watch can be a handy standalone device for your kids. (Apple)

Apple Watch Plastic: Since its introduction almost a decade ago, the Apple Watch has grown into a popular product line for the Cupertino giant. Not only has it found its place as one of the most reliable smartwatch experiences, but it has also helped millions of users get fit and has even aided those in emergencies to get rescued and be alerted.

And now, to get more parents invested in the Apple Watch, Apple could be planning to introduce a variant made out of plastic, designed with children in mind, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman suggests that the use of plastic could make the Apple Watch “more kid-friendly.”

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also Read: Dyson Airstrait straightener review: A pricey yet useful haircare tool

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Watch Made Using Plastic Could Be More Colourful

Right off the bat, plastic is lighter, making it easier for children to wear daily. This could make a major difference in terms of comfort, especially for younger kids. Further, according to Gurman's PowerOn newsletter, this could allow Apple to introduce the Apple Watch in new colours, which is always exciting for kids. Imagine Apple launching the Apple Watch SE in fun colourways like bright yellow, orange, purple, or pink—that's the possibility we are talking about here.

Having fun colours to choose from is always a plus when it comes to kids. Additionally, opting for plastic over metal will help curb manufacturing costs, as plastic is cheaper than metal. This may or may not translate to a reduction in cost, but if Apple is making a watch specifically targeted for children, it would be in its best interest to price it aggressively for parents to take notice.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why

Apple Watch for Kids Programme

Apple already has a significant focus on child safety with the Apple Watch through the ‘Apple Watch for Kids' feature. It allows parents to set up an Apple Watch for their children without the need for the kids to have an iPhone. This feature enables easy communication and tracking of their whereabouts using a cellular Apple Watch model.

It also allows for alerts when kids leave or arrive at a particular place, such as school, and kids also have optimised activity rings to track their fitness. Having these features, in tandem with being able to press the Apple Watch side button in an emergency, is a big relief for parents.

So, if we think about it, the Apple Watch for Kids feature, coupled with a cheaper Apple Watch made of plastic, could be a good strategy to reach more households, and help parents be free of stress pertaining to their kids' safety.

Also Read: Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which flagship smartphone to consider [specs compared]

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 10:31 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation ios 18 update introduces new features for apple airpods pro 2: everything you need to know researchers unveil thermal earring, smart earrings that read body temperature via earlobe samsung galaxy watch ultra under criticism, users report of paint peeling issues- all details oppo air glass 3: these new smart glasses tout an ai-powered assistant and much more top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device samsung to unveil highly anticipated galaxy buds 3 pro in 2024: reports zebronics launches zeb-fit2220ch band with spo2 and blood pressure monitoring for 2,999 qualcomm launches snapdragon wear 4100 processor for future smartwatches google pixel buds pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: here’s everything you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India: Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets