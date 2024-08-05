Colourful Apple Watch made using plastic, designed for kids, could be in the works - What we know

Apple Watch Plastic: Since its introduction almost a decade ago, the Apple Watch has grown into a popular product line for the Cupertino giant. Not only has it found its place as one of the most reliable smartwatch experiences, but it has also helped millions of users get fit and has even aided those in emergencies to get rescued and be alerted.

And now, to get more parents invested in the Apple Watch, Apple could be planning to introduce a variant made out of plastic, designed with children in mind, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman suggests that the use of plastic could make the Apple Watch “more kid-friendly.”

Apple Watch Made Using Plastic Could Be More Colourful

Right off the bat, plastic is lighter, making it easier for children to wear daily. This could make a major difference in terms of comfort, especially for younger kids. Further, according to Gurman's PowerOn newsletter, this could allow Apple to introduce the Apple Watch in new colours, which is always exciting for kids. Imagine Apple launching the Apple Watch SE in fun colourways like bright yellow, orange, purple, or pink—that's the possibility we are talking about here.

Having fun colours to choose from is always a plus when it comes to kids. Additionally, opting for plastic over metal will help curb manufacturing costs, as plastic is cheaper than metal. This may or may not translate to a reduction in cost, but if Apple is making a watch specifically targeted for children, it would be in its best interest to price it aggressively for parents to take notice.

Apple Watch for Kids Programme

Apple already has a significant focus on child safety with the Apple Watch through the ‘Apple Watch for Kids' feature. It allows parents to set up an Apple Watch for their children without the need for the kids to have an iPhone. This feature enables easy communication and tracking of their whereabouts using a cellular Apple Watch model.

It also allows for alerts when kids leave or arrive at a particular place, such as school, and kids also have optimised activity rings to track their fitness. Having these features, in tandem with being able to press the Apple Watch side button in an emergency, is a big relief for parents.

So, if we think about it, the Apple Watch for Kids feature, coupled with a cheaper Apple Watch made of plastic, could be a good strategy to reach more households, and help parents be free of stress pertaining to their kids' safety.

