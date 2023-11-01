Xiaomi 15 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 57,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 15 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi 15 in India is Rs. 57,990. This is the Xiaomi 15 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi 15 in India is Rs. 57,990. This is the Xiaomi 15 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi 15 (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Xiaomi 15 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display 6.52 inches (16.56 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 404 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v13

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

