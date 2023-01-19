 Xiaomi Mi3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi3

    Xiaomi Mi3 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi3 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Mi3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3050 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • 3050 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 144 mm
    • 145 grams
    • Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow
    • 73.6 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.88 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 22, 2014 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Mi3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 330
    • Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Mi3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi3 in India?

    Xiaomi Mi3 price in India at 7,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi3?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi3?

    How long does the Xiaomi Mi3 last?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Mi3