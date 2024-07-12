 Xiaomi Redmi 13 8gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 12 Jul 2024

Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,499 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Black Diamond Hawaiian Blue Orchid Pink
128 GB
This product is currently not available on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,499.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue and Orchid Pink. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.79 inches

Battery

5030 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 13 8gb Ram Latest Update

Xiaomi Redmi 13 8gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Display

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Battery

    5030 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5030 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Height

    168.60 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Width

    76.28 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Build Material

    Back: Crystal Glass

  • Colours

    Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.26 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Launch Date

    July 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size, S5KHM6, ISO-CELL, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.855 W/kg, Body: 0.848 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 613

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Last updated date: 08 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Xiaomi Mobile   /   Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM

Last updated date: 08 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Xiaomi Mobile   /   Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM
