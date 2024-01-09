 Xiaomi Redmi 13c 5g 6gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 09 January 2024
Key Specs
₹12,499
128 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 12,499.  At Amazon, the Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 10,230.

Xiaomi Redmi 13c 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

  • 5 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • 168 mm
  • Starlight Black, Startrail Silver, Startrail Green
  • 192 grams
  • 78 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 450 nits
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 83.7 %
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 260 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v13
  • MIUI
  • December 16, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 6GB RAM News

Xiaomi Redmi

Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more

06 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming

27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C

Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display

05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

    Xiaomi Redmi 13c 5g 6gb Ram