 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 74 minutes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F1.79
    • F2.45
    • Single
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 13 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Frost White, Aqua Green, Shadow Black
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 178.8 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 160.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 74.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 83.53 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 1100 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 16, 2021 (Official)
    • Redmi Note 10
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.863 W/kg, Body: 0.585 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 612
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
    • 4 GB
    • 23.0 s
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10