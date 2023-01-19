 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 5020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5020 mAh
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 74 minutes
    Camera
    • F2.45
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • F1.9
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISOCELL Plus
    Design
    • Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night, Dark Nebula
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 76.1 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 192 grams
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • 85.8 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1200 nits
    • 91.4 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 17, 2021 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Head: 0.830 W/kg, Body: 0.648 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 618
    • 6 GB
    • 8 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128gb