 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 54 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 13 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F1.79
    • No
    • F2.45
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • 160.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 74.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 178.8 grams
    • Shadow Black, Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, Cosmic Purple
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.53 %
    • 409 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1100 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    • Redmi Note 10S 128GB
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • May 15, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.864 W/kg, Body: 0.863 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • LPDDR4X
    • 28.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb price in India at 16,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G95; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s 128gb