 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38214/heroimage/152847-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-11-pro-2023-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38214/images/Design/152847-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-11-pro-2023-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38214/images/Design/152847-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-11-pro-2023-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 67W
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.9
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Single
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 86 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    General
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • March 2, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023