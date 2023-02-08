Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 now with free delivery.