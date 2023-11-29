 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Helio G96
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro in India is Rs. 17,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro base ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro in India is Rs. 17,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Star Blue, Stealth Black, Phantom White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 50 % in 15 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • S5KHM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • Short Video Mode
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Single
Design
  • 76.1 mm
  • 202 grams Below
  • 164.1 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 8.1 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • Star Blue, Stealth Black, Phantom White
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • 395 ppi
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 86.01 %
  • 1200 nits
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v11
  • Xiaomi
  • MIUI
  • March 23, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Head: 0.852 W/kg, Body: 0.451 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G96
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Up to 107 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro News

Icon
Redmi 13C
Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming
27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C
Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more
08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C
Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display
05 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is nearing global launch! Check specs, feature, more
27 Oct 2023
Redmi K60
Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming
26 Oct 2023
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 14 design and camera specs teased ahead of launch! Know what’s coming
25 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro