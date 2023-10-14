Xiaomi Redmi Note 13t 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13T 5G (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage - |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage - |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13t 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 399 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI MIUI Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Performance Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 7 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833

RAM 6 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?