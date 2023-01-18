 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
    12 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 12 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 51.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 51.5 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 19m 29s
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 32 MP f/2.25, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.25
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 158.7 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Elegant Blue, Bold Red, Prime Black
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • 81.23 %
    • 86.8 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • Redmi Y3 64GB
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • April 24, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.031 W/kg, Body: 0.573 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 25.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb price in India at 9,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64gb