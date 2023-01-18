Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Y3 64GB now with free delivery.