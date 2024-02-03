 Xolo A500s Ips - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Xolo Phones XOLO A500S IPS

XOLO A500S IPS

XOLO A500S IPS is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,249 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6572W Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A500S IPS from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A500S IPS now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Overview Specs Videos News FAQs
XOLOA500SIPS_Display_4.0inches(10.16cm)
XOLOA500SIPS_FrontCamera_0.3MP
XOLOA500SIPS_RAM_512MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P19669/heroimage/xolo-xolo-a500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XOLOA500SIPS_3
1/4 XOLOA500SIPS_Display_4.0inches(10.16cm)
2/4 XOLOA500SIPS_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
3/4 XOLOA500SIPS_RAM_512MB"
View all Images 4/4 XOLOA500SIPS_3"
Key Specs
₹7,249
4 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
MediaTek MT6572W
5 MP
0.3 MP
1400 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

XOLO A500S IPS Price in India

The starting price for the XOLO A500S IPS in India is Rs. 7,249.  This is the XOLO A500S IPS base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green, ...Read More

XOLO A500S IPS

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Xolo A500s Ips Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek MT6572W
  • 0.3 MP
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 1400 mAh
Battery
  • 1400 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 470 Hours(3G) / Up to 492 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 8.98 mm
  • 120 grams
  • Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
  • 63.2 mm
  • 125 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 57.59 %
  • 233 ppi
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • XOLO
  • October 30, 2013 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.6 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v3.0
  • USB 2.0, microUSB
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
  • MediaTek MT6572W
  • Mali-400
  • 512 MB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

XOLO A500S IPS Competitors

Nokia 301
  • 64 MB RAM
  • 256 MB Storage
  • Black
₹6,169
Check Details
Xolo A500s Ips Nokia 301
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
Realme C3
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Frozen Blue
₹9,490
Check Details
Xolo A500s Ips Realme C3
Vivo Y1s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Aurora Blue
₹8,275
Check Details
Xolo A500s Ips Vivo Y1s

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

XOLO A500S IPS News

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s China Slump Deepens Even as iPhone Sales Grow Again; “This Storm Will Pass", says expert

03 Feb 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

01 Feb 2024
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Xolo A500s Ips FAQs

What is the price of the Xolo A500S Ips in India?

Xolo A500S Ips price in India at 6,650 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo A500S Ips?

How many colors are available in Xolo A500S Ips?

How long does the Xolo A500S Ips last?

What is the Xolo A500S Ips Battery Capacity?

Is Xolo A500S Ips Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Xolo A500s Ips