 Xolo A500s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO A500S

    XOLO A500S

    XOLO A500S is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,790 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18827/heroimage/xolo-xolo-a500s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18827/images/Design/xolo-xolo-a500s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18827/images/Design/xolo-xolo-a500s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18827/images/Design/xolo-xolo-a500s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,790
    4 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo A500s Full Specifications

    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 470 Hours(3G) / Up to 492 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 470 Hours(3G) / Up to 492 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 120 grams
    • 125 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red, White
    • 63.2 mm
    Display
    • LCD
    • 233 ppi
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 57.59 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 6, 2013 (Official)
    • Xolo A500S
    • XOLO
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Head: 0.93 W/kg, Body: 0.81 W/kg
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo A500s