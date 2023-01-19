Xolo Era 4x 2gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,388 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM now with free delivery.